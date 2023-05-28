Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.78 Million in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 398,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

