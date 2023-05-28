Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 70,029 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,323,000 after buying an additional 216,025 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $52.69 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

