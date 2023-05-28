Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 25,596 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Axonics worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axonics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axonics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

