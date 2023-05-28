The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,394 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.31 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

