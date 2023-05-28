Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 84,209 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,209 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of SolarWinds worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, March 6th.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

