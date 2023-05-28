Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Prothena worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 7,675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 345,634 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,945,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $13,945,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $238,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,765,350 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

