Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.65

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.65 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.01). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.06), with a volume of 8,247 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.86) price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4,150.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

