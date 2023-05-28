Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,401,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Insider Activity

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.