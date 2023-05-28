Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360,975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $227.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Further Reading

