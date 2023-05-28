Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 41,066 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

