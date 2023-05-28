VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.
VMware Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
