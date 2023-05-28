VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

