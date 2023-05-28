Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 996.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,493 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 175.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pearson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pearson by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pearson by 54.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 980 ($12.19) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,230 ($15.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.86.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

