Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,738 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 603,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $374.37 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

