Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,972,000 after acquiring an additional 355,649 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

