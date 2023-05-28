72,512 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.