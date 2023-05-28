FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend payment by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 106.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

FLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Danske lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 615.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 220.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

