Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$48.21 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
D has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.