Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$48.21 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

