Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on June 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

TSE:EIF opened at C$54.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$40.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4955128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Exchange Income

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.67.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

