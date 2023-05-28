Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Down 52.6% in May

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,038,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,502,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

