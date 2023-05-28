Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Down 52.6% in May

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,038,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
