Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 15th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

TVE opened at C$3.49 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.4135166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.88.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 10,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,473 shares of company stock valued at $210,612. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

