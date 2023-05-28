Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Grows By 179.1%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 179.1% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

