Artis REIT (TSE:AX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Artis REIT Price Performance

Artis REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$90.26 million during the quarter.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

