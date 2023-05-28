Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $65.19.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $127,069 over the last ninety days. 54.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

