Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Expands By 99.0%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB opened at $60.66 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $66.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

