Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NBH stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2,382.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,749 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

