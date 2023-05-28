K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.4 %

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$30.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.10. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$329.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.2713649 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

