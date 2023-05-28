CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

