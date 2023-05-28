Choice Properties REIT (CHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.