Choice Properties REIT (CHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
