VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSMV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $38.82 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

