First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

TSE FN opened at C$40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.12 and a twelve month high of C$40.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$414.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.00 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.1284047 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 19,958 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$750,221.22. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

