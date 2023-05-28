Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 15th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$107.94 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

