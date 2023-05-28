Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $55.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE RE opened at $350.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.20. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,942,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,053,561,000 after buying an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,312,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,872,000 after buying an additional 63,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

