Century Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,499,000 after acquiring an additional 118,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 104,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

