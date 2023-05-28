NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 15th

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NC opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Further Reading

