CI Investments Inc. Invests $55,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

