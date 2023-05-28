CI Investments Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $278.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Further Reading

