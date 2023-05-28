CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.