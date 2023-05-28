CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex Announces Dividend

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $58.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Further Reading

