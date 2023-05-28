CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,250 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

