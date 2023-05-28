CI Investments Inc. Sells 20,889 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

