CI Investments Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,656,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,622,000 after purchasing an additional 128,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

