CI Investments Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

