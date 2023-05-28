CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Stock Up 4.4 %

Universal Display stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $155.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

