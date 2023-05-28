Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 128.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.