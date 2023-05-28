Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.