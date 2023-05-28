CI Investments Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

EPAM stock opened at $258.08 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

