Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETRN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.