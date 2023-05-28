Bank of America Boosts Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $16.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $750.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Insider Activity

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,254.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

