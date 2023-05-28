Homa Bahrami Sells 1,400 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE FN opened at $118.96 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
