Homa Bahrami Sells 1,400 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $118.96 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.18.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet Company Profile

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.