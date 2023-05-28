Insider Selling: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Sells $116,483.16 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $116,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,325.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michel Dahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michel Dahan sold 20,412 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $17,962.56.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 10,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.